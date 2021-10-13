Msgr. John W. Hemann

November 22, 1934-October 9, 2021

Msgr. John W. Hemann, 86, died Saturday, October 9th at Mercy One Hospital, Mason City, IA.

John was born November 22, 1934 to Bernard and Olive (Halbach) Hemann in Stacyville, IA. He attended 12 years of school at Visitation in Stacyville; then attended and graduated from Loras College, Dubuque, IA. Following graduation, he began his studies at Mt. St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, and was ordained a priest at St. Raphael's Cathedral on Jan. 30, 1960. In April, 2003, Pope John Paul II named him a “Prelate of Honor” (Monsignor).

John was called to serve the people of God in Dysart (St. Joseph) and Traer (St. Paul); Cedar Rapids (St. Patrick and LaSalle High School); Dubuque (St. Anthony and Wahlert High School); Mason City (St. Joseph and Newman High School); Waterloo (St. John); Evansdale (St. Nicholas); Eagle Grove (Sacred Heart); Garner (St. Boniface); Duncan (St. Wenceslaus); Nashua (St. Michael); Ionia (St. Boniface); North Washington (Immaculate Conception); Alta Vista (St. Bernard); Elma (Immaculate Conception); Lourdes (Our Lady of Lourdes) and in his retirement- Osage (Sacred Heart) and Stacyville (Visitation).

In April 1966, John joined the Iowa Army National Guard as a chaplain and served with them for 28 yrs. retiring in 1994 as Brigadier General. He served two active-duty assignments in Germany and one at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. He received numerous medals and ribbons including the Legion of Merit Award (the highest award the U.S. Army gives to an individual who has served a full career in a reserve status).

John obtained his private pilot license in 1963. He was a founding member of the National Priest Pilots Association in 1964 and remained a member until his death.

John offered mass and visited with patients at Mercy One Hospital, Mason City, Iowa, from 2003 to 2018.

He was a lover of life and enjoyed being with friends old and new. He enjoyed writing friendly cards and letters for various occasions, and loved to donate for worthy needs. In his retirement, his love was being available to cover in any parish that was in need of a priest - especially on weekends.

Msgr. John is survived by 3 brothers: Fr. Melvin Hemann - Palm Coast, FL; James and Gladys Hemann-Eden Prairie, MN; Mathew and Karmen Hemann; -Stacyville, IA and by 3 sisters: Kathleen Full-Iowa City, IA; Sister Camilla Hemann- Dubuque, IA; and Lucille Mueller-Wakefield, R.I. He leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Olive Hemann; brother- Fr. Everett Hemann; 2 brother-in-laws: Dr. Clemens Full, and Helmut (Tom) Mueller and a niece, Janis Hemann.

Funeral services will be held at Sacred Heart, Osage, IA on October 15, 2021 with Archbishop Michael Jackels presiding. Visitation is will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage from 5:00 to 7:00p.m. Interment will follow in the Visitation Cemetery in Stacyville, IA. Livestream of the funeral service will be available at https://www.facebook.com/raymond.burkle123/

In remembrance of Msgr. John, memorial contributions may be directed to family which will be given to charities or organizations that were important to John.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com