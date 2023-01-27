Mousa (Moses) I. Saleh

May 14, 1947-January 25, 2023

Mousa (Moses) I. Saleh was born on May 14,1947 in Jaffa, Jordan. (1 year later Israel) to Isa and Helwa Saleh. He went home to live eternally with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 25. 2023 following a long illness. Services will be 10:00 am, Monday, January 30, 2023 at Hanford Community Church in 12411 Spruce Avenue, Mason City, IA. Visitation will be at Hanford Community Church from 4 pm to 7 pm on Sunday January 29, 2023. He will be interred at the Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls following the service. Linn's Funeral Home, Iowa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be sent to the family of Mousa Saleh c/o Linn's Funeral Home 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.

Moses was raised by his parents in Aboud, Israel, which is part of the West Bank. He attended several schools and received high marks and made his parents very proud. He left Israel in 1967 to attend Bible College in Switzerland. In 1970 he immigrated to the United States to continue his studies at Northwest Bible College in Minot, North Dakota. He received his BA and met his first wife, Darnelda Orth. They married in June, 1973. They moved to Sioux Falls, SD, and he continued his schooling and received his Master of Divinity degree from North American Baptist Seminary. Following his graduation, he decided to attend McKennan Hospital Respiratory Therapy school and graduated with CRTT degree. Following this training, he and Darnelda moved to Iowa Falls, IA where Moses worked at Ellsworth Hospital and established the Respiratory Therapy department. He later came to work at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa (now Mercy One North Iowa) in the RT department. The final few years of working, Moses worked in the Cardiovascular Department performing EKG testing. He loved his job and his patients. He was well-liked by his patients and the staff at the hospital. Many patients came to him through the years and told him how they appreciated his gentle care. He retired in 2012.

Moses became a citizen of the United States of America on June 22, 1992. Moses was extremely honored to be a United States citizen.

Moses loved his service to his Lord. He served through the years as a Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher, AWANA Commander, church boards in Iowa Falls and at Hanford Community Church and filled the pulpit when needed.

Moses and his first wife were blessed with 3 beautiful children, Joel, and twins Jessica, and Joshua. How he adored his children. They had many happy years as a family in Iowa Falls. Darnelda passed away suddenly in 2005. In 2006, he met a nurse at the hospital who had lost her first husband, Karen Christensen. They married in 2007 and Moses moved to Rockford to her home. They shared many happy experiences and were best friends. He loved her children and grandchildren and they all loved him. He always reminded Karen he loved her “more.” She could never out win him!

Surviving is his wife, Karen Christensen Saleh, daughter Jessica, and sons, Joel (Linda) and Joshua (Sara) and grandchildren, Hazel and Titus Saleh, his stepchildren, Robert Christensen (Aleks), Katie McCabe (Rich), and Kimberly Murray (Kevin), step-grandchildren Nick Christensen, Colby, Luke, and Ellie Klipping, Joseph, Jacob, and Joshua Culham. His brother, William (Forrest) Saleh of Jupiter, FL, sister Nabeha Emaya of Beit Jala, Israel. Sister in law, Edwina Casler, brothers in law, Roger (Teresa) Trettin, of Rockford, and Donald Trettin from Charles City, and Darnelda's brother and sister. and many nieces and nephews from all over the globe. Also special friends for many years, Dr. Donald Boldt and his wife, Char from Blue Grass, IA., along with many brothers and sisters in the Lord.