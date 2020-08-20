Morris G. Kalgaarden

Morris was born to Peter and Gena (Holstad) Kalgaarden at 3:33P.M., Tuesday, September 29, 1936 within the farmhouse, in Brookfield Township. This was home for Morris for 66 years. Morris was baptized October 18, 1936 and confirmed June 11, 1950 in Elk Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church Kensett, Iowa.

Morris began his education at Brookfield No.8 Country Grade School (1942-1950). He attended Kensett High School (1950-1954) graduating in 1954 with honors. Morris entered the profession of farming (1954-1970) which curtailed at 1:33pm, November 16, 1970 by a farm accident resulting in the loss of his right hand and forearm. Morris continued his education entering NIACC (1971-1973) and earning an AA Degree with the highest honors. On June 8, 1973 he attained the Certificate of Membership to The Alpha Chapter IACCVTI Honor Society. Morris continued his education by entering The University of Iowa (1973-1975) earning a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. He was a Research Officer for the General Assembly of the State of Iowa House of Represent. Morris also was a Sunday School teacher (1954-1970) and Congregation President (1983 & 1987)