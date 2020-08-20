Morris G. Kalgaarden
(1936-2020)
CLEAR LAKE - Morris Gene Kalgaarden, 83, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake, IA.
A Funeral will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 4108 Killdeer Ave, Kensett. Burial will take place following the service at Elk Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave S, Northwood, IA.
Morris was born to Peter and Gena (Holstad) Kalgaarden at 3:33P.M., Tuesday, September 29, 1936 within the farmhouse, in Brookfield Township. This was home for Morris for 66 years. Morris was baptized October 18, 1936 and confirmed June 11, 1950 in Elk Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church Kensett, Iowa.
Morris began his education at Brookfield No.8 Country Grade School (1942-1950). He attended Kensett High School (1950-1954) graduating in 1954 with honors. Morris entered the profession of farming (1954-1970) which curtailed at 1:33pm, November 16, 1970 by a farm accident resulting in the loss of his right hand and forearm. Morris continued his education entering NIACC (1971-1973) and earning an AA Degree with the highest honors. On June 8, 1973 he attained the Certificate of Membership to The Alpha Chapter IACCVTI Honor Society. Morris continued his education by entering The University of Iowa (1973-1975) earning a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree. He was a Research Officer for the General Assembly of the State of Iowa House of Represent. Morris also was a Sunday School teacher (1954-1970) and Congregation President (1983 & 1987)
During the education period at The University of Iowa, Morris was afforded the opportunity to serve on the Chief of the Ways & Means Committee (1973). Morris was a lifelong member of Elk Creek Evangelical Lutheran Congregation and served as choir member (1952-2012), Secretary (1959-1970), Treasurer (2004 & 2005), Deacon (1993-1996), and on numerous other activities, committees, fund appeals and projects.
Morris was a member of Gideon International (1999-present) and was a speaker/presenter. Morris was a member of Kensett Lions Club (1977-present) serving as President 1982 & 1997, vice president, and other offices and committees. The Kensett Lions Club members honored Morris with Melvin Jones Fellow For Dedicated Humanitarian Services 2009.
Morris was elected Worth County Auditor in 1976 and served 24 years (1977-2000). During this tenure Morris served as President of Iowa State Auditors Association Region 2 (1979-1986), President of Iowa State County Officers Association Region 2 (1987-1989), President of Iowa Computer Users Burrough Equipment (1983-1993) during which County Drainage Program for Computers was developed, and Iowa Counties Drainage Committee Auditor Representative (1977-2000). Morris had the distinction of never being defeated in an election contest.
Morris served as King of Kensett Centennial and King of Beards (1972) and served on the Kensett Quasqui Centennial Committee (1997).
Morris was married to Connie Joan Johnson at 3:33 P. M., April 26, 1980 at Elk Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church. Connie preceded him in death, on June 4, 1999.
Morris was a devout Lutheran. He was extremely proud of his Norwegian heritage and remained fairly fluent in the language. He was always eager for a passionate discussion on politics and news of the day. He was a huge Minnesota Twins, Vikings, and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He will be greatly missed by all that had the opportunity to hear a story from the past, discuss world/sporting events and more importantly hear his distinctive boisterous laugh.
Morris considered himself being a recipient of extreme blessing from the Triune Godhead by extended families, relatives, friends and acquaintances which were always precious.
Morris is survived by stepson, Terry (Carolyn); stepdaughter, Kimberly (Kevin) Huinker; Step-grandchildren, Kathleen (Cody), Kelsey and Kirsten Huinker, Jacqueline (Cory) Ator, Dean Johnson; step-great grandchildren, Jasmine, Carley and Jalissa Ator, Syndey Kullenburg, Justin and Addison Johnson, Duke Schweinefus, Rylee Liddle, Kyler Huniker; sister, Darlene Matzen; nephew, Steve (Ann) Matzen; great nieces, Kaitlyn (Brendan) Ehlke and Kalley Matzen; great nephew, Beckett Ehlke; nephew, Scott Matzen (Leandro Cunha Bastos); nephew, Daryl (Tracey) Matzen and Great nephew, Matthew (Sara) Matzen; niece, Darla (Perry) Richey.
Morris was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Connie and Step grandchild James. Morris wishes to be remembered by memorials to Wycliffe Associates, Gideon International or American Bible Society.
Conner Colonial Chapel 1008 1st Ave S, Northwood 641-423-1543 ColonialChapels.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.