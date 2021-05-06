Monique “Mona” A. Holt
May 10, 1926-April 29, 2021
MASON CITY-Monique “Mona” A. Holt, 94, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2502 South Jefferson Ave. with Pastor Matt Muters officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Mona Holt. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Mona was born in Belgium on May 10, 1926. She was the daughter of Louis and Marie Caerts. She graduated from schools in Belgium. Mona worked in a large department store in Leige, Belgium until the war began. Her family owned a café where she then worked. This is where she met her husband John, while he was serving in the military. They were united in marriage in Belgium on December 2, 1945. They moved back to live in Mason City, Iowa in April of 1946 where they spent 65 years together. To this union 2 children were born, son Robert (Bob) L. Holt and daughter, Lou Ann (Holt) Morris. Mona became a U.S. Citizen in 1948. She was employed for 5 years at the Jacob E. Decker plant. She was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, the Happy Mixers Birthday Club and the Strike and Spare League.
Family was extremely important to her. Mona enjoyed spending time and caring for her grandchildren. They always requested her making them their favorite Mickey Mouse pancakes. She was a very active person. Many of the things she enjoyed were cooking and baking everything from scratch. She would bake each family member their special requested birthday cake. Other things include bowling, golfing, boating, playing cards with family and going to the casino to play blackjack then enjoy a lobster dinner at the Woodfire Grill.
Mona thoroughly enjoyed the little trips to Laughlin and Vegas, the Rivera Cruise, weekend trips in the motorhome and several others.
Left to cherish her memory are: son, Robert (Bob) Holt of Mason City, and daughter, Lou Ann (Holt) Morris (Robert Valley) of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Tammy (Dennis) Fender of St. Joseph, MO, Lori (Steve) Whitney, of Mason City, Sherrie Hernandez (Chay Quang) of Clear Lake, and Mandy Herreguin of Mason City; great grandchildren, Brittany Graham, Jacob Jamison, Chelse Holt, Chayse Whitney, Kelsey Fender, Starr Whitney, Christian Hernandez, Chela Herreguin, Marce Herreguin, Monica Herreguin, Miya Davis; many more great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Marie Caerts; husband, John Holt; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Anna Holt; three sisters, Andreé, Yvette, and Mary Lou; brothers-in-law, Harold Smallfoot, and Marvin Esser; and sister-in-law, Ocie Smallfoot.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
