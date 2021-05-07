MASON CITY-Monique “Mona” A. Holt, 94, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 2502 South Jefferson Ave. with Pastor Matt Muters officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Mona Holt. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Mona was born in Belgium on May 10, 1926. She was the daughter of Louis and Marie Caerts. She graduated from schools in Belgium. Mona worked in a large department store in Leige, Belgium until the war began. Her family owned a café where she then worked. This is where she met her husband John, while he was serving in the military. They were united in marriage in Belgium on December 2, 1945. They moved back to live in Mason City, Iowa in April of 1946 where they spent 65 years together. To this union 2 children were born, son Robert (Bob) L. Holt and daughter, Lou Ann (Holt) Morris. Mona became a U.S. Citizen in 1948. She was employed for 5 years at the Jacob E. Decker plant. She was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, the Happy Mixers Birthday Club and the Strike and Spare League.