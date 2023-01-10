Monica M. Paca

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. A private family burial will be held Friday at St. John's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with a Rosary Society rosary at 3:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural wake service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.cataldofuneralhome.com