 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monica M. Paca

  • 0
Monica M. Paca

Monica M. Paca

January 7, 2023

GARNER-Monica M. Paca, 94, of Garner died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Concord Care Center.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. A private family burial will be held Friday at St. John's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with a Rosary Society rosary at 3:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural wake service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News