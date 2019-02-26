Monica C. (Salz) Halbach
August 18, 1935 - February 23, 2019
Monica C. (Salz) Halbach, age 83, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with Msgr. John Hemann officiating. Burial will be in Visitation Cemetery, Stacyville. Visitation will Thursday, February 28, evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Visitation Church.
Monica was born on August 18, 1935, in Little Cedar, Iowa, to Peter and Dora (Vogel) Salz. She attended Visitation School, Stacyville, and graduated in 1953. Following graduation, she worked at the Durben Clothing store in Stacyville. Later she sold Avon and then worked for The Monitor Review for 43 years when she retired in 2012. She moved to Northwood Pines Assisted Living in Northwood, IA, in 2014 to be closer to her children.
She married Jerome J. Halbach on August 10, 1954 at Visitation Church. They were married for 49 years. Monica kept very busy raising their 7 children with involvement in all of their activities. She was also a member of the Christian Mothers group, Visitation Church choir and served as a Cub Scout Den mother for many years. She enjoyed gardening and making craft items. She took pride in her yard and gardens and loved bird watching. Monica was very limited for many years with the autoimmune disease, CREST, but kept her sense of humor and smile. She thoroughly enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren at all times.
Monica is survived by her children, Ed (Barb) Halbach of Clear Lake, IA, Jeanne (Pete) Traaseth of Brooklyn Park, MN, Joe (Deb) Halbach of Coon Rapids, MN, Paula (Dave Darr) Halbach of Minneapolis, MN, and Mark (Teresa) Halbach of Northwood, IA; grandchildren Danielle (Rob) Schoonover of Fridley, MN, Stacey (Mike) Homan of Shawano, WI, Jacklyn Halbach of Ramsey, MN, Leah (Landon) Harger of Viroqua, WI, Marisa and Gavin Halbach of Northwood, IA; step-grandchildren Heather(Mike) Johnson of Albert Lea, MN, and Sean Cornelius, of Des Moines, IA; great-grandchildren, Teagan Halbach, Kasen and Everly Homan, and Amaya Schoonover, and step-great-grandchildren, Rylan and Emberli Johnson, and Robby Schoonover.
She is also survived by numerous sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Monica was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Dora Salz, husband Jerome (Jerry), son Kenny Halbach, daughter Angie (Halbach) Kruger and daughter-in-law Therese (Durben) Halbach.
A special thank you to the staff at Northwood Pines Assisted Living and Lutheran Retirement Home for their care and friendship for the last few years.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com
