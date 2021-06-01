Monica A. Smith
September 26, 1927-May 23, 2021
OSAGE-Monica Anne Smith, age 93, of Osage, died Sunday May 23, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Inurnment will be in the Osage Cemetery.
Monica was born September 26, 1927, at Elgin, the daughter of William and Bessie (Schneider) Sutter.
She was baptized in Elgin, and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union. She graduated from West Union High School in 1945 and attended Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls for a year, majoring in Commercial Art. Monica worked as a private secretary for Cherry Burrell Corp. in Cedar Rapids, telephone operator in West Union and Charles City and secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church. She was united in marriage to Ronald Eugene Smith on July 31, 1949, this marriage was blessed with two children, Cheryl Ann in 1951 and Steven Lee in 1958.
Monica was a active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school, Circle Chairman, Secretary-Treasurer, LWML, choir for 45 years, prayer chain and cradle Roll. She enjoyed painting pictures, working with many craft projects, baking, sewing. and enjoyed visiting and having coffee with friends. Monica especially enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Monica is survived by her husband, Gene of Osage; daughter, Cheryl (Bruce) Gast of Osage; son, Steve Smith of Kansas City, Missouri; two grandchildren, Ben (Kristina) Gast of Durant, and Matt (Melanie) Gast of Osage; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Colby, Macy and Max.
She was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bessie Sutter; sister, Mardelle and brother-in-law, Riley Strudthoff.
Champion Funeral Home in Osage, (641)732-3706,
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.