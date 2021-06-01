Monica A. Smith

September 26, 1927-May 23, 2021

OSAGE-Monica Anne Smith, age 93, of Osage, died Sunday May 23, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Inurnment will be in the Osage Cemetery.

Monica was born September 26, 1927, at Elgin, the daughter of William and Bessie (Schneider) Sutter.

She was baptized in Elgin, and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union. She graduated from West Union High School in 1945 and attended Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls for a year, majoring in Commercial Art. Monica worked as a private secretary for Cherry Burrell Corp. in Cedar Rapids, telephone operator in West Union and Charles City and secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church. She was united in marriage to Ronald Eugene Smith on July 31, 1949, this marriage was blessed with two children, Cheryl Ann in 1951 and Steven Lee in 1958.