 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monica A. Smith
0 comments

Monica A. Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Monica A. Smith

Monica A. Smith

September 26, 1927-May 23, 2021

OSAGE-Monica Anne Smith, age 93, of Osage, died Sunday May 23, 2021, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser officiating. Inurnment will be in the Osage Cemetery.

Monica was born September 26, 1927, at Elgin, the daughter of William and Bessie (Schneider) Sutter.

She was baptized in Elgin, and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union. She graduated from West Union High School in 1945 and attended Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls for a year, majoring in Commercial Art. Monica worked as a private secretary for Cherry Burrell Corp. in Cedar Rapids, telephone operator in West Union and Charles City and secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church. She was united in marriage to Ronald Eugene Smith on July 31, 1949, this marriage was blessed with two children, Cheryl Ann in 1951 and Steven Lee in 1958.

Monica was a active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school, Circle Chairman, Secretary-Treasurer, LWML, choir for 45 years, prayer chain and cradle Roll. She enjoyed painting pictures, working with many craft projects, baking, sewing. and enjoyed visiting and having coffee with friends. Monica especially enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Monica is survived by her husband, Gene of Osage; daughter, Cheryl (Bruce) Gast of Osage; son, Steve Smith of Kansas City, Missouri; two grandchildren, Ben (Kristina) Gast of Durant, and Matt (Melanie) Gast of Osage; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Colby, Macy and Max.

She was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Bessie Sutter; sister, Mardelle and brother-in-law, Riley Strudthoff.

Champion Funeral Home in Osage, (641)732-3706,

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey's 'sea snot' problem

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News