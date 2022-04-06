December 26, 1943-April 4, 2022

CHARLES CITY-Mona Lee Staudt, 78, of Charles City, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at her home following a brief battle with cancer.

A funeral Mass for Mona will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Reverend Tom Heathershaw celebrating the Mass and Reverend Carl Ries concelebrating. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Friday.

Mona was the daughter of Floyd and Margaret (Wedeking) Riden and was born December 26, 1943. She grew up on the family farm south of Charles City, with extended family all living near by. This close proximity to family, and a grounded faith life, shaped Mona from an early age. She was a 1962 graduate of Charles City High School and attended State College of Iowa (UNI).

Mona was united in marriage to Ronald Earl Staudt on September 4, 1965 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Roseville. This union was blessed with four children.

Mona and Ronnie farmed south of Charles City where together they built a family farm of which they were very proud. Over the years, Mona worked at First Security Bank, Hydro-Tile, Comprehensive Systems, Sisson & Associates, and worked independently as a representative for Premiere Designs selling jewelry. Mona and Ron enjoyed bowling, golfing and spending time on the pontoon together.

Mona was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she served people through the parish life committee and Parish Council. She was also a member of the Elks Lodge and a lifelong resident of Charles City. Mona served the community by volunteering as a 4-H leader and helping the Community Improvement Association.

Mona enjoyed supporting her grandchildren by attending concerts, games, programs, and anything having to do with the Floyd County Fair, most often with her cousin Ileen accompanying her. She always looked forward to some of her happiest moments when the entire family would gather together for family events.

Mona is survived by her four children: sons, Doug Staudt (Christopher Lee) of Urbandale, Steve (Nikki) Staudt of Forest City, Chuck (Angie) Staudt of Charles City, and daughter, Renee Boss of Charles City; grandchildren: Alex Staudt (Angela Conover), Will (Kennedy) Staudt, Isabelle Staudt, and Zoe and Zachary Lee, Jake (Molly) Staudt, Abbey (Logan) Fong, and Gabe Staudt, Drew, Lydia and Lauren Staudt, Margaret, Madeline and Thomas Boss; two great-grandchildren: Charlotte Staudt and Colson Staudt. Other surviving family members include sisters-in-law: Catherine (John) Rossi, Marlys Staudt, and Karen Trettin; along with countless nieces, nephews and cousins from both the Riden and Staudt families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved Ronnie; her brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sheila Riden; parents-in-law, Earl and Dorothy Staudt; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Bonnie Staudt; and brother-in-law, Mike Trettin.

