Mitchell P. Hildman

(1973 - 2020)

Mitchell Paul Hildman passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2020. Mitch was born on September 19, 1973 to Glenda (Hansen) and Charles (Denny) Hildman.

He is survived by his husband Matt McKenzie of St. Paul, MN, daughter Hadass Negi (Ankit), brothers Phil (Tanya) and Tony (Jean), sisters Sara and Jessica (Diane), nieces Carrie, Justyce and Sara and nephews Walker, Cody and Noah.

A family service will be held on Saturday, September 19 at The Cremation Society of Minnesota, St. Paul location. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mitchell's name to Second Harvest Heartland.