Misty Kay Henle

March 6, 1968-November 15, 2021

Misty Kay Henle, 53, of Coralville, IA passed away November 15, 2021.

Misty was born March 6, 1968 to Meryl and Marianne (Stephan) Hartung in Mason City, IA. Traveling with her family, they ended up in Mount Vernon where she graduated high school. In school she enjoyed marching band, playing the baritone saxophone. Following school, Misty spent a short time in Boston as a nanny. Upon moving back to Iowa, she found her place in Coralville. She did office work for various businesses before her retirement.

Misty met Rick in Iowa City. The couple married on November 8, 1997 at First United Methodist Church, Iowa City. Together they made their home in Coralville. Misty was the biggest Iowa Hawkeye fan. She rooted for all things Hawkeye and knew the game of football well. She was excited for the upcoming Hawkeye wrestling team, ready to watch them dominate. When she wasn't watching the Hawkeye's was looking forward to watching the Olympics.

Misty enjoyed book club and reading, and loved sending personalized Christmas cards to everyone.

Misty is survived by her husband, Rick of Coralville; father, Meryl (Jan) Hartung of Cedar Rapids; Marianne Stephan of Blairstown; brothers Jim Hartung of northern CA, Andrew Hartung of Blairstown; cat, Henry; and many more family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Juanita and Edward; beloved dog, Percy and other family.

Service is 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 22, 2021 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Service will also be livestreamed through the Funeral Service Facebook page. Burial will take place at Golden Rod Cemetery, Deep River, IA.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday, November 21st at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolence can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuenralservice.com.