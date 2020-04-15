Mindy S. Marshall
Mindy S. Marshall

Mindy S. Marshall

October 31, 1961 - April 10, 2020

Mindy S. Marshall, 58, of Boscobel, WI and formerly of Mason City, IA died on April 10, 2020 at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, WI.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of North Iowa, 2700 S Birch Dr, Mason City, IA 50401.

Mindy was born on October 31, 1961 in Mason City, IA to William “Bill” and Linda (Gildner) Marshall. She attended school and graduated in 1980 from Nora Springs-Rock Falls High School. Mindy then earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from Drake University and graduated in 1984. Following her college graduation she lived and worked in Arizona. Upon moving back to Mason City, she worked as an office manager at Plumb Supply in Mason City.

On October 13, 2001, Mindy was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Boyd and became step-mother to Andy and Coty Boyd. Mindy and Chuck resided in Mason City until 2008, when the couple moved to Boscobel, WI and Mindy began substitute teaching.

In her free time, mind loved to travel, was an avid reader and loved her two dogs. She will be remembered for her vivacious personality and love of laughter.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Charles “Chuck” Boyd; mother, Linda Marshall; sister, Becky Marshall; brother, Mark Marshall; step-sons, Andy and Coty Boyd; grandchildren: Drew, Brooke and Dylan Boyd; nephews, Jordan and Mason Marshall; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, William “Bill” Marshall and niece Lauren Maertens and maternal grandparents Paul and Leora Gildner and paternal grandparents George and Ida Marshall.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676, www.Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.

