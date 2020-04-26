Milton George Marinos

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 20, 1932-April 17, 2020

Marinos, Milton, Age 88, of Plymouth, MN, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a brief reoccurrence of cancer. Preceded in death by his wife Lucille (Hall), sister Frances Gilbert, and brothers Harry, James and John. He is survived by his loving family: daughters Diana (Jonathan Ferguson), Annamarie Mantoles (Sophronis) and grandsons Andreas and George, and many other cherished family members.

Milton attended Mason City High School, Universities of Iowa and Minnesota, served in the Army, and worked for many years with the MN State Dept. of Agriculture as a plant pathologist.

The family would like to thank the staff and friends at Summerwood of Plymouth, MN for their wonderful care and support since 2015, and the staff of Fairview Southdale Hospital, Sholom West and Sholom Hospice for their recent care.

A celebration will be held at a date to be determined and after a small private burial in Mason City, IA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations are preferred to The Humane Society or USDA Forest Service Plant-A-Tree Program.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

