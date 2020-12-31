Milford L. Moore
May 15, 1927-December 28, 2020
Milford L. Moore, 93, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 4, at Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rev. Mark Kwenin will officiate. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 4, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque. Interment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com
Milford was born May 15, 1927 in Bollinger County, Missouri, the son of Arthur and Florence (Price) Moore. He married Theresa Olinger on February 16, 1952 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on December 21, 2019. He was a member of Holy-Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Milford served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II. He was employed with John Deere Dubuque Works for 37 years.
Milford is survived by his children, Robert Moore and Mary Jane Moore, both of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Richard Wharton Jr., Joanie (Miah) Miller, Michael (Tasha) Moore, Tricia (Alec) Roschen, and Tyler Gray; 7 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Marcella Klein and Florence Wall.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Joan Moore at 11 months old; and Betty (Richard) Wharton; and his siblings, Wayne, Lester, Paul, Willard, Margie, Pauline, Wanda, Hazel, and Mildred.
Memorials may be made to the Milford L. Moore Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque nurses Julie, Jen, and Amy, and Dr. Kristen Nelson for her years of care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.