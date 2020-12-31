Milford L. Moore

May 15, 1927-December 28, 2020

Milford L. Moore, 93, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 4, at Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rev. Mark Kwenin will officiate. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 4, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Rd., Dubuque. Interment will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com

Milford was born May 15, 1927 in Bollinger County, Missouri, the son of Arthur and Florence (Price) Moore. He married Theresa Olinger on February 16, 1952 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on December 21, 2019. He was a member of Holy-Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Milford served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II. He was employed with John Deere Dubuque Works for 37 years.