Mildred VanDeventer

(1919-2020)

Mildred “Maxine” VanDeventer, 101, of 301 7th Street NW, Rockford, Iowa, died Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020, at the Nora Springs Care Center.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Jackson Township Cemetery, Montezuma, Iowa. Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Burns of First United Methodist Church, Rockford, Iowa. The family requests that all attending wear masks and practice social distancing. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to the Maxine VanDeventer Memorial Fund in care of the Fullerton Funeral Home. Those funds will be disbursed to her favorite charities.

Maxine was born on June 8, 1919, on the Ramsey family farm south of Brooklyn, Iowa. She was the only child of Ross and Lola Pauline Ramsey. She graduated with the class of 1936 from the Brooklyn High School. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Richard Lazell “Van” VanDeventer at the Ramsey residence in Brooklyn on March 30, 1941.