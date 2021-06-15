 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mildred (Plunkett) Nelson
0 comments

Mildred (Plunkett) Nelson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mildred (Plunkett) Nelson

Mildred (Plunkett) Nelson

June 8, 2021

BELMOND-Mildred (Plunkett) Nelson, 97, wife of the late Earl "Doug" Nelson, died June 8, 2021 at Belmond, IA. Public Funeral Mass, Monday, 1 PM, St. Francis Catholic Church, Belmond. Visitation 11-1 PM at the church Monday. Mildred was an Eagle Grove High School graduate, co-owner of Nelson Petroleum Jobber business with her late husband, survived by seven children and their families. Cards or other expressions of sympathy can be sent to Mildred Nelson Family, 1552 Taylor Avenue, Belmond, IA 50421. Mildred's funeral mass and celebration of her life will live-streamed on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday at 1 PM. Just Like the page to view. Andrews Funeral Home 641-444-4474 www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News