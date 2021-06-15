Mildred (Plunkett) Nelson
June 8, 2021
BELMOND-Mildred (Plunkett) Nelson, 97, wife of the late Earl "Doug" Nelson, died June 8, 2021 at Belmond, IA. Public Funeral Mass, Monday, 1 PM, St. Francis Catholic Church, Belmond. Visitation 11-1 PM at the church Monday. Mildred was an Eagle Grove High School graduate, co-owner of Nelson Petroleum Jobber business with her late husband, survived by seven children and their families. Cards or other expressions of sympathy can be sent to Mildred Nelson Family, 1552 Taylor Avenue, Belmond, IA 50421. Mildred's funeral mass and celebration of her life will live-streamed on Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday at 1 PM. Just Like the page to view. Andrews Funeral Home 641-444-4474 www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com
