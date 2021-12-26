Mildred “Milly” Esther Kiefer

June 11, 1928-December 16, 2021

CLEAR LAKE–Mildred “Milly” Esther Kiefer, 93, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Milly's wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. with Rev. Ryan Langner officiating. Inurnment will be at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Milly was born June 11, 1928, the daughter of William and Winifred (Clough) Beeks in Mason City. She grew up in Mason City attended the First Baptist Church and graduated from MCHS in 1946. It was there that she met Shirley Kiefer and the two were married on October 4, 1946. She and Shirley owned and operated Kiefer Floral in Mason City and Clear Lake Greenhouse. They took great pride in both businesses and enjoyed helping many families and organizations over the years with all their floral and plant needs. Shirley preceded Mildred in death on November 19, 1992.

After retiring to Arizona, Milly was a member at Apache Wells Community Church in Arizona, where she was known as the “flower lady”. She was a gifted florist that enjoyed the beautiful flowers that she artfully arranged. She had a loving spirit not only for her family but for all who knew her. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends, cooking, and more than anything liked making memories with her entire family, especially the grandchildren. Holidays were extra special, especially Christmas, which included two Christmas trees; a green one in the living room and a flocked one in the rec room.

Mildred is survived by three children, Kenneth R. (Terry) Kiefer of Mason City, Carol (Ellery) Olinger of Clear Lake and Camille (Jim) Patterson of Waxahachie, TX; eleven grandchildren, Brad (Stephanie) Kiefer, Randy (Nastya) Kiefer, Paul (Rachel) Kiefer, Daniel (Alexia) Kiefer, Buffy (Warren) Heyman, Matthew (Mary) Olinger, Justin (Michelle) Ried, Landon (Jessica) Ried, Nathaniel (Carrie) Ried, Myhranda (Gabriel) Del Valle and Lydia Ried; 20 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Cheryl Kiefer; brother, Kenneth (Rita) Beeks and sister, Marilyn Beeks.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.