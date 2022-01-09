 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mildred “Milly” Esther Kiefer

  • 0

Mildred “Milly” Esther Kiefer

December 16, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Mildred “Milly” Esther Kiefer, 93, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Milly's wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. with Rev. Ryan Langner officiating. Inurnment will be at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News