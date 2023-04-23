Mildred “Millie” Evans

April 6, 1925-April 18, 2023

MASON CITY-Mildred “Millie” Evans, 98, of Mason City, IA, passed away April 18, 2023, at Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs, IA.

The family will hold a private graveside service per Millie's wishes. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to Lori at PO Box 81, Rudd, IA 50471.

Millie was born April 6, 1925, in Mason City, daughter of Steve and Marie (Straka) Ivonavitch. She attended Mason City High School. As a young lady, she worked for Mercy as an aide in their baby unit. Millie met and married the love of her life, Darrel Lloyd Evans, on March 5, 1948, in Northwood, IA. She worked at S.S.Kresges and was later transferred to Kmart where she worked until her retirement.

Millie was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and was an active member with planning reunions for her classmates. She especially enjoyed attending her grandkids' sporting and school events.

Millie is survived by her daughter Lori (Justin) Peterson, of Rudd, IA; grandchildren, Ryan (Stephanie Colby) Evans, Rachel (Troy) Powell, Stephanie Peterson, Thomas Peterson, Melissa (Dave Hansen) Evans, Kyle Evans, Jason Evans, and Andy (Kelly) Evans; numerous great-grandchildren; and brother, Bobby; and many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Darrel; sons, David and Mike; daughter, Terry; parents, Steve and Marie; siblings, Mike, Helen, Donna and Babe.

