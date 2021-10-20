Mildred Lucille Creekmur

November 26, 1923-October 15, 2021

MASON CITY-Mildred Lucille Creekmur, 97, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Services are private. Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice in Mildred's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Mildred was born on November 26, 1923 to parents James and Gertrude (Morris) Grier in Mason City, Iowa. She attended Mason City Schools for several years. On February 19, 1942 Mildred was united into marriage to Gilbert Creekmur. To this union, five children were born: David, James, Paul, Carolyn, and Mark.

For many years, Mildred stayed home and cared for her children. She loved to make jewelry, draw birds, do puzzles, flower gardening, stamp and coin collecting and enjoyed going to her family's extracurricular activities. Mildred was a very loving mother, grandmother, and friend and she will be dearly missed by those who knew her and loved her.

Mildred is survived by her children, David (Virginia) Creekmur, James Creekmur, Paul Creekmur, Carolyn Creekmur and Mark (Jean) Creekmur; eight grandchildren, Dorinda, Tiffany, Crescent, Delia, Paul Jr., Dawn, Mark Jr., and Jaime; twelve great grandchildren, Chanse, Chloe, Claire, Kaley, Jaden, Drake, Thomas, Noah, Alexandra, Sydney, Skye and Emery; and three great-great grandchildren, Ariana, Micah, and Natalie.

Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; parents, James and Gertrude; four brothers, Harold, John, Richard and Raymond Grier; and three sisters, Alice (Bob) Walker, Miriam (Lyle) Schwieger, and Phyllis (John) Easley.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com