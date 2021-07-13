 Skip to main content
Mildred Carma (Seter) Jennings
January 28, 1932-July 2, 2021

ORCHARD-Mildred Carma (Seter) Jennings, 89, of Orchard died July 2, 2021 at Osage Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating. Burial will be in Orchard Cemetery.

Mildred was born January 28, 1932, at Kensett, Iowa, Brookfield Township Worth County, to Clifford C. and Clara (Bakken) Seter. She was baptized at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Kensett, Iowa, by Pastor Thor Sigmond and confirmed at Osage Lutheran Church by Pastor T.P. Solem. She attended Brookfield #8 country school. In 1944 the family moved to a farm near Osage, and Mildred attended Mitchell School. She graduated from the 8th grade in 1945. She then attended Mitchell High School and graduated from Osage High School in 1949. Mildred attended Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, and received her teaching certification. She taught at Mona School, Mona, Iowa, from 1950-1951 and Burt Consolidated School, Burt, Iowa, from 1951-1953. Mildred was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Osage, and Elizabeth Circle; she taught Sunday School and Bible School in Osage and Texas.

Mildred married Francis E. Jennings of St. Ansgar, Iowa, on July 26, 1953, at Osage Lutheran Church by Pastor T.P. Solem. They lived in Fort Worth, Texas, until February of 1954. Upon Francis's discharge from the United States Air Force, they returned to Iowa and started farming near Riceville. In March 1955, they moved to their present farm in Orchard, Iowa.

Mildred is survived by six children; David (Diane) Jennings, Paul (Donna) Jennings, Elaine (Rick Regel) Jennings, Neil Jennings, Deborah Jennings, and Natalie (Dan) Olson; 13 grandchildren;10 great-grandsons; 10 great-granddaughters; numerous nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law Carol Seter.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2015; great-granddaughter, Ivy Kaye Jennings; parents and grandparents; sisters, Grace (Edgar) Janson and Marcella (Clifford) Larsen; brother, Clifford Seter, Jr.; sister-in laws, Marion Doane, Clarice Schmeltzer, Doris Reynolds, and Lois Thomas; and brother-in-laws, Edgar Janson, Clifford Larsen, and Bill Jennings.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

