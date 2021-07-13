ORCHARD-Mildred Carma (Seter) Jennings, 89, of Orchard died July 2, 2021 at Osage Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating. Burial will be in Orchard Cemetery.

Mildred was born January 28, 1932, at Kensett, Iowa, Brookfield Township Worth County, to Clifford C. and Clara (Bakken) Seter. She was baptized at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Kensett, Iowa, by Pastor Thor Sigmond and confirmed at Osage Lutheran Church by Pastor T.P. Solem. She attended Brookfield #8 country school. In 1944 the family moved to a farm near Osage, and Mildred attended Mitchell School. She graduated from the 8th grade in 1945. She then attended Mitchell High School and graduated from Osage High School in 1949. Mildred attended Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, and received her teaching certification. She taught at Mona School, Mona, Iowa, from 1950-1951 and Burt Consolidated School, Burt, Iowa, from 1951-1953. Mildred was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Osage, and Elizabeth Circle; she taught Sunday School and Bible School in Osage and Texas.