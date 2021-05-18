Mildred B. Anderson

September 6, 1926-May 15, 2021

GOODELL-Mildred B. Anderson, 94, of Goodell, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond surrounded by family.

Funeral services for Mildred B. Anderson are private.

Mildred B. was born September 6, 1926 in Hennepin County, Minnesota to Theodore and Catherine (Wolf) Winterfeld, growing up and attending school in the Hennepin County area.

Mildred later met and married Ralph Anderson on June 12, 1945, Ralph and Mildred made their home around the Belmond and Goodell area where they raised their two children, Vernon and Pamela.

Mildred was mainly a farm wife and worked some in town at the Ben Franklin Store for a time, on the farm she did all the book work making sure everything was right on the penny, and if there were chores to be done, she was right there pitching in to help.

Mildred was a member of the Goodell Auxiliary and the Belmond VFW Auxiliary.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph, Sisters and brothers.