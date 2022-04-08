Mike Prestby

March 28, 1964-April 5, 2022

MASON CITY-Mike Prestby, 58 of Mason City passed away suddenly Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Burnsville, MN.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. Northeast, Mason City.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 at the funeral chapel.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Michael “Mike” Duane Prestby was born March 28, 1964 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, son of Duane and Betty (Peterson) Prestby. Mike graduated from Minnehaha Academy, continuing his education at Northwestern University, St. Paul. On March 10, 1984 he married Wanda Hotchkiss and together had four children: Karen, Kim, Kaleb and Kristen.

For over 20 years Mike served as a youth pastor and ran a group home for troubled teens in Minneapolis. His pastoral service brought the family to Mason City in 1999 where he continued to serve in such roles, including officiating countless weddings and funerals. Many knew Mike for his love of magic. With performances all over the Midwest, he shared the magic he so deeply loved with countless families.

Most of all, Mike cherished his family. He loved becoming a grandpa to his many beloved grandchildren and never turned down the opportunity to share a little magic with them, too.

Those surviving are his beloved wife, Wanda; children, Karen (Garrett) Roegner of Manly, Kim Prestby, Kaleb Prestby, and Kristen (Jeff Christie) Prestby all of Mason City; grandchildren, Adam, Jakob, Isaiah, Nikko, Chloe, Hailey, Jayce, Ayden and Brooklyn; siblings, Todd Prestby and Barbara (Shaun) Sieben; sister-in-law, Linda (Greg) Leef; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceding him in death are his parents; brother, Justin Prestby; brother-in-law, Larry Hotchkiss; and honorary brother, Danny Garcia.