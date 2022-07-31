Mike Mineart

April 4, 1954-July 22, 2022

Mike Mineart, age 68, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday July 22, 2022 in his home. He had been battling with breathing and lung conditions for some time.

Mike was born and raised in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High school in 1972. He still has many family members and friends in Mason City.

Mike is survived by his lifelong partner Holly Carroll of 34 years and many family members. He is survived by his sons Scott and Chad. He is also survived by his sisters Nancy Roberts, Susan VanHorn, and Brother Alvin Mineart. He is also survived by his step brother Gary Darling and step sisters Jean Huan, Vicki Richardson, and Susan Martin. He is also survived by his step children Karen Chase, Joseph Carroll, grandkids Kayleigh and Kaiden.

He is pre-deceased by his father LA Vernon, Mother Dixie and his brothers Gary and Mark.

Mike had a lifelong passion for working with his hands as a carpenter and master craftsman as owner and operator of Sunset Carpentry. He loved making cabinets, furniture and his latest endeavor of cribbage boards. Mike was known for being a wild character in all areas of his life with family and friends. He loved dotting over his grandkids.

He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the American Legion Post 86 for over 14 years in Gray Maine.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mikes name to the Gray Rescue, 125 Shaker Road, Gray Maine, 04039.

The family will be planning a celebration of life with family and friends at a later date.