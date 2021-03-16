Mickey “Michelle” Runde

January 1, 1984-March 12, 2021

NORTHWOOD-Mickey “Michelle” Runde, 37, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 in Northwood.

A Celebration of life will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Pastor Mark Doebel officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. The Celebration of Life will be live streamed on the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.

Mickey was born January 1, 1984 in Mason City, daughter of Denny and Cindi Runde. She graduated from Central Springs High School, class of 2002.

Mickey is survived by two daughters, Liberty and Mariah; significant other, Josh Moore; parents, Denny and Cindi Runde of Mason City; brother, Dan (Erin) Runde of Kensett; sister, Kim; grandma, Hedy Runde and several nieces and nephews.

