Michelle McLaughlin

Michelle was born August 21, 1959, in Oklahoma, the daughter of Robert and Gisela (Jansen) Oliphant. She grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and was High School Graduate of Clear Lake High School. In later years, Michelle had a few different occupations, computer sales at Teamquest being the most prominent.

Family was the most important thing in Michelle's life, being a mother and grandmother brought her pure joy. She was an active role in all her grand children's lives, being one of their biggest supporters, on and off the sidelines. Often times she would call her daughters and grandchildren “lovey” to show that her love was never ending. She could be found spending time with family, camping, traveling, and watching sports. Cornhuskers and the Vikings were her favorite teams. Michelle could often be heard yelling “Go Big Red” or “GBR” for short. Her beloved dog, Shatzi, named after the German word for endearing, was considered to be Michelle's sidekick, he was always there in her times of need.