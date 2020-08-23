× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michelle M. Kruger

(1974 - 2020)

Michelle Marie Kruger, 46, of Mason City, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave.

Memorials can be directed to the family of Michelle Kruger.

Michelle was born to Herman and Barbara Kruger on March 4th, 1974 in Mason City. She grew up on a farm in Ventura with her four older brothers before the family moved to Clear Lake.

Michelle graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1992. After high school, she worked many jobs before beginning her dream of working in healthcare. She attended NIACC to pursue her nursing career but her health took a toll and she could not continue. Although she was unable to finish her schooling, she was able to become a licensed CNA/CMA. Following licensure, Michelle worked at Oakwood Care Center and Opportunity Village for many years.