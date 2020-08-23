Michelle M. Kruger
(1974 - 2020)
Michelle Marie Kruger, 46, of Mason City, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 440 N Illinois Ave.
Memorials can be directed to the family of Michelle Kruger.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Michelle was born to Herman and Barbara Kruger on March 4th, 1974 in Mason City. She grew up on a farm in Ventura with her four older brothers before the family moved to Clear Lake.
Michelle graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1992. After high school, she worked many jobs before beginning her dream of working in healthcare. She attended NIACC to pursue her nursing career but her health took a toll and she could not continue. Although she was unable to finish her schooling, she was able to become a licensed CNA/CMA. Following licensure, Michelle worked at Oakwood Care Center and Opportunity Village for many years.
She laughed at everything and loved to have fun. Her infectious laugh always put a smile on everyone's face who had the opportunity to hear it. She enjoyed spending time with her kids and family, especially her granddaughters. No matter how sick she felt, she would make time for them and be her fun, outgoing self. Michelle was a sports fanatic and always cheered on the Vikings. She enjoyed going to the library or getting coffee with her friends. She attended church at Grace E Free and Rhythm Church in Mason City. Above all, her most important relationship was the one she had with Jesus, who she accepted as her Savior at a young age.
Michelle had so much hope, faith, and perseverance. Over the years as her health declined, she never stopped fighting to get better.
From her diabetes, dialysis, organ transplant, to leg amputation she always kept fighting for her health and the people she loved.
Her faith in the Lord is what got her through her health struggles. Despite the hard days, she still found joy and hope in Him. She never wavered in her hope that the good days would outweigh the bad and that God had a plan in all her trials.
Michelle is survived by two children, Lennice (Matthew) Carmody of Mason City, Isaiah Perkins of Ankeny; granddaughters, Harmonie, Noelle, and Alaskah Carmody of Mason City; six brothers, David (Carol) Kruger of Jewel, Dwight (Patty) Kruger of Indiana, Michael (Patty Jean) Kruger of Clear Lake, Dan Kruger of Clear Lake, Kendall (Deb) Kruger of Ankeny, Kevin Kruger of Garner; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Barbara Kruger. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.