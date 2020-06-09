× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Michele L. Aydelotte

May 5, 1970 - June 5, 2020

Clear Lake- Michele Lee Aydelotte, 50, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

A visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 4:00pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. Family is asking that you wear your masks and practice social distancing.

A memorial service and an inurnment will take place in Eden Valley, MN at Saint Peters Cemetery at a later date.

Michele was born on May 5, 1970, to Bill and Colleen (McCarney) Schultz of Eden Valley, MN. She graduated from Cambridge Isanti High School in the year 1988. Michele attended Cambridge Community College and worked at the Soderville Cafe. She then moved on to work as Office Manager at Crosstown Chiropractic in Ham Lake, MN. After her move to Iowa, she worked at Quality Medical Services in Mason City. Lastly, she enjoyed her days working alongside her husband as owner and bookkeeper for Don's Body Shop.