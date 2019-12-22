May 17, 1983-December 3, 2019

After a short illness, Michal Marie Mann passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at Northridge Hospital in Los Angeles, CA.

Michal and her twin sister, Morgan, were born on May 17, 1983, in Mason City, Iowa and welcomed, as a true blessing, into the family of Paul and Tommie Mann. She graduated with honors from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 2002 and the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities majoring in Theatre-Costume Design.

Her career highlights include an internship with the Santa Fe Opera, a position as a wardrobe technician in Las Vegas for the Cirque du Soleil show “O” and working in closed captioning in LA promoting accessibility in movies and television.

Michal will always be known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She was extremely creative with a passion for art, music and theatre. She was happy on stage or behind the scenes. Her whole life it was rare to find her without a notebook in hand sketching. The twin bond she shared with her sister was very deep. Morgan was her best friend and soul mate.