May 17, 1983-December 3, 2019
After a short illness, Michal Marie Mann passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at Northridge Hospital in Los Angeles, CA.
Michal and her twin sister, Morgan, were born on May 17, 1983, in Mason City, Iowa and welcomed, as a true blessing, into the family of Paul and Tommie Mann. She graduated with honors from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 2002 and the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities majoring in Theatre-Costume Design.
You have free articles remaining.
Her career highlights include an internship with the Santa Fe Opera, a position as a wardrobe technician in Las Vegas for the Cirque du Soleil show “O” and working in closed captioning in LA promoting accessibility in movies and television.
Michal will always be known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She was extremely creative with a passion for art, music and theatre. She was happy on stage or behind the scenes. Her whole life it was rare to find her without a notebook in hand sketching. The twin bond she shared with her sister was very deep. Morgan was her best friend and soul mate.
Michal will be be greatly missed by parents, Paul and Tommie Mann, Mason City, IA, sister Morgan Mann, Los Angeles, CA, grandmother, Pauline Mann, aunts and uncles-Jay Turvold, George Mann (Jayne), Gary Mann (Valerie) and numerous special cousins. Preceding her in death were grandparents, Gaylord and Verla Turvold, George Mann and Steven Mann, uncle.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, December 27 at 1:30 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, IA. Memorials may be sent to Michal's favorite high school highlight: The Wisconsin Rapids Public School District (payee), C/O Michal Mann Performing Arts Center (PAC), 510 Peach Street, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, 54494.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.