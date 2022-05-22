Michael Walter Walker

May 27, 1941-May 1, 2022

MASON CITY-Michael Walter Walker, 80 of Mason City passed Sunday, May 1, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Michael Walter Walker was born May 27, 1941 in Chicago, IL son of Arden and Fern (Leggett) Walker. He grew up in Cedar Rapids, earning his GED. Soon after he joined the United States Navy, where he served honorably and was stationed on the Radford, in Hawaii, when they rang in Hawaii as the 50th state. He married JoEllen Rehder and together had three children, Michael “Micky”, Diana and Patrick. Though the couple later divorced, they stayed good friends throughout the years. For many years Michael owned Petroleum Jobbers Supply, which eventually brought him to Mason City. Here he met the love of his life, Jean (Walkner) Tagesen. The couple was married on June 11, 1983 at the family home, and two families became one.

His compassionate, kind hearted, humorous nature will be missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean; children, Michael “Micky” Walker, Diana Lane and Patrick (Trish Kitzmann) Walker; step-children Michael “Micky” (Dania) Tagesen, Jr. and Amy Rippentrop; grandchildren, Trevor Lane, Caleb Rippentrop and Sofia Tagesen; sisters-in-law, Rouline (Harold) Bergman, Lisa (Chris) Hansen, Carla (Tom) Rhinehart; cherished cousins who taught him how to care for himself and others, especially women: Linda (Jim) Jenkins, Sue Gorman, Eleanore “Tuttie” Wroblewski, and Mary Tschantz; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a cousin, Michael Gorman.

The family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to Hospice of North Iowa for their dedication and attention to Michael's care. Especially the Hospice Inpatient nurses, Dr. Sajadian, Rob, Vicky and Kimberly, whose connections became much more like family. Thank you.