 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael W. Maulsby

  • 0
Michael W. Maulsby

Michael W. Maulsby

December 28, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Michael W. Maulsby, 77 of Clear Lake passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023 Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.

Memorial Services will be held 10:00a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel with Rev. Greg Peterson officiating.

Military Honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW.

Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City in the summer.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan’s rural trains battle for survival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News