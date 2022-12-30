Michael W. Maulsby

December 28, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Michael W. Maulsby, 77 of Clear Lake passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Visitation will be held 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023 Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.

Memorial Services will be held 10:00a.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel with Rev. Greg Peterson officiating.

Military Honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW.

Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City in the summer.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com