Michael Thomas Wagner
May 1, 1957-December 19, 2020

Michael Thomas Wagner, age 63 of Eagan, passed away surrounded by his family on December 19th after a courageous 5-month battle with sarcoma cancer.

Mike was born May 1, 1957 in Osage, Iowa to Eugene & Donna Wagner. He enjoyed fishing both in summer and winter, pheasant hunting and being in the outdoors. Most days he could be found in his kayak near his home spending the afternoon on the water. Mike also enjoyed golfing, biking – either a motorcycle or road bike, and frequently showed his Eddie Bauer loyalty in his wardrobe.

Mike is survived by loving wife, Nancy; daughter, Emily; siblings, Gary (Valerie) Wagner, Russ (Julie) Wagner, Karen (Del) Gast, Pat (Deanne) Wagner & Kristie (John) Greenstreet; nieces and nephews, Cory Wagner, Matt Wagner, Luke Wagner, Steven Wagner, Marissa Mayer, Taylor Wagner, Jared Wagner, Ben Wagner, Carly Gast, Jessie Gast, Cole Greenstreet, great-nieces & nephews, Coralyn Wagner, Zander Wagner, Dominic Wagner, Wesley Wagner, Melanie Wagner, Grey Mayer, Lyndon Mayer, Samuel Mayer, Henley Wagner, Kirk Wagner and one more on the way; in-laws, other relatives & friends.

Visitation at KOZLAK-RADULOVICH CHAPEL (1918 University Ave. NE) Monday, December 28th from 10 AM – 12 Noon. Private family funeral service. Interment St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Please RSVP on the funeral home website for a visitation time slot.

Live streaming will be available at 12 Noon at link below. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.

https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/michael-wagner

