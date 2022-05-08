Michael R. Linderman

November 27, 1958- May 4, 2022

MASON CITY-Michael R. Linderman, 63, of Mason City passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 surrounded by family.

Please join the family in celebrating his life from 3:00-7:00p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Mason City VFW, 1603 S. Monroe Ave, Mason City. He will be laid to rest at Elmwoood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Please come in your favorite Viking or Hawkeye apparel!

Michael Robert Linderman was born November 27, 1958 in Cresco, son of Robert and Margaret (Weber) Linderman. Michael attended Mason City High School before enlisting into the US Army in 1976. Serving until his honorable discharge in 1980. On August 13, 1988 he married the love of his life, Nancy Kantaris, raising their family in Mason City. Michael worked for Curries as a brake press operator for 29 years before retiring.

Nancy and Michael enjoyed many traveling adventures, making it to California, Colorado and Alaska, often getting lost together. He was a huge Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Wrestling was always on the TV, no matter the situation and this love was passed on to his grandchildren. Most of all Michael's family was the center of his world, he cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren and many close friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Nancy; children, Michael R. Linderman Jr. of Manly, Mandy (Jay) Peterson of New Boston, IL, Valerie (Casey Smith) Linderman, Steven (Rachel) Linderman and Vanessa (Cody) Perrott all of Mason City; nine beloved grandchildren, Madison, Tyler, Mackenzie, Noelia, Jayce, Trenton, Brynnlee, Della and Violet; siblings, Randy (Amy Haas) Linderman and Susan (Todd) Shipman; as well as extended family members and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, and a sister, Laura Linderman.