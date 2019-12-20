Michael "Mike" Scoville, Jr.
January 30, 1962 - December 16, 2019
Michael "Mike" Scoville, Jr., died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids due to heart complications. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids with Fr. Mark Murphy presiding. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. A luncheon will follow at the church. Interment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, Monday, Dec. 23 at 3:00 p.m. with a graveside prayer service. Mike's full obituary can be read at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
