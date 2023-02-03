Michael “Mike” Ray Baker

February 1, 2023

Michael “Mike” Ray Baker, 73, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus, Rochester, Minnesota.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday February 7, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 6, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake. The family kindly requests attendees to wear a mask to help family and friends that are immunocompromised.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Mason City or the Clear Lake Public Library in Mike's honor.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428, 641-357-2193