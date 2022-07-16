Michael “Mike” McClung

Mike was a determined man. Once he had his mind set, there was no stopping him. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything after he took a look at it. He was a life-long Twins fan. He enjoyed spending his afternoons and evenings in the garage with friends and neighbors. He was an incredible host, and always had time and a beverage for everyone. He was popular with the families in the neighborhood; especially the kids and dogs. He was feared by all the neighborhood jack and ground squirrels. Mike's life was his nieces and nephews; he always wanted to spend time with them and he has nicknames for every one of them. He gave himself the title of “Gummy” (Great-uncle Mike) when his great-niece was born. Mike enjoyed watching the weather channel and Ancient Aliens. He also loved hunting and fishing with his friends and family. Special memories include trips to Wyoming and turkey camp with his nephews. Trips to Sam's Club were always a costly adventure with his nieces and nephews. He was an amazing big brother and his family will greatly miss his Sunday night phone calls.