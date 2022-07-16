Michael “Mike” McClung
January 13, 1959-July 14, 2022
MASON CITY-Michael “Mike” McClung, 63, of Mason City, died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30AM, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St., Mason City, IA 50401. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice and their staff as well as the physicians, nurses, and staff at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics and MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Mike was born on January 13, 1959, in Mason City, son of Charles and Virginia (Erickson) McClung. He graduated from Newman High School with the class of 1977. He joined the Iowa National Guard 3657th Maintenance Battalion in his mid-twenties, serving at Camp Dodge, and made life-long friends. Mike held a variety of jobs; most notably Taylor Plumbing and Kraft Foods. He retired from Kraft Foods after 25 years with a “PhD” in sensitivity training.
Mike was a determined man. Once he had his mind set, there was no stopping him. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything after he took a look at it. He was a life-long Twins fan. He enjoyed spending his afternoons and evenings in the garage with friends and neighbors. He was an incredible host, and always had time and a beverage for everyone. He was popular with the families in the neighborhood; especially the kids and dogs. He was feared by all the neighborhood jack and ground squirrels. Mike's life was his nieces and nephews; he always wanted to spend time with them and he has nicknames for every one of them. He gave himself the title of “Gummy” (Great-uncle Mike) when his great-niece was born. Mike enjoyed watching the weather channel and Ancient Aliens. He also loved hunting and fishing with his friends and family. Special memories include trips to Wyoming and turkey camp with his nephews. Trips to Sam's Club were always a costly adventure with his nieces and nephews. He was an amazing big brother and his family will greatly miss his Sunday night phone calls.
Mike is survived by his mother, Virginia; siblings, Dave (Debra) McClung, Janice (Derald) Holtkamp, Julie (Christine) McClung, Scott McClung; nieces and nephews, Christopher McClung, Daniel (Abbey) McClung; Joshua, Isaac and Audrey Holtkamp; Collin and Alexis McClung; great-niece, Mallory McClung; and great-nephew Maverick McClung.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Charles; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel is serving the family. ColonialChapels.com