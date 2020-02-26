Michael "Mike" Louis Hansen
0 comments

Michael "Mike" Louis Hansen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael “Mike” Louis Hansen

Kanawha, Iowa - Michael “Mike” Louis Hansen, 67, passed away February 23, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals as the result of an accident.

The visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 E. 2nd Street in Kanawha with a brief memorial service following at 4:00 P.M. Private interment at a later date.

Michael Hansen, son of Louis and Neoma (Funk) Hansen, was born on June 29, 1952. He graduated from Titonka High School in 1970.

On June 12, 1981, Michael was united in marriage to Starla “Star” Barz at the United Methodist Church in Kanawha.

Michael enjoyed music, playing guitar, talking to anyone, and spending time with Macey his dog. He was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with “Sensational Soul Company” in 2003, and again in 2019 with “Shymen”. Currently Michael played with “The Last Call Band”.

Michael was employed by Kiefer Built in Kanawha for 12 years. In 1990, he started his own business in Garner. As the “Metal Doctor” he welded, did trailer repair, wiring, metal fabrication, and could fix almost anything made of metal.

Michael is survived by his wife Star; mother-in-law Daisy Barz- Schwichtenberg, sisters-in-law Melodie (Randy) Hiscocks, Jil (Dan) Meyer, Robin (Mark) Anderson, and Amber (Tony) Gray, brothers-in-law, Jim Curtis and Frank Arend, nieces and nephews, many other family and friends, and Macey.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Cheri Curtis and Debbie Arend, father-in-law Ed Barz, stepfather-in-law Jesse Schwichtenberg and his beloved dogs, Puppy and Auggie.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, IA 50447, 641-762-3211.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News