Michael (Mike) Kirk Bastian

September 5, 1942-March 20, 2021

Michael (Mike) Kirk Bastian was born on September 5, 1942, in Mason City, Iowa, to William Pierce Bastian and Patricia (née Kirk) Bastian. Mike attended Mason City schools and graduated from Mason City High School in 1960. Mike continued his education at Mason City Junior College and graduated in 1962. Mike then attended Iowa State University (ISU). Mike had an entrepreneurial drive, and, while in high school and college, he worked at Birdsall's Ice Cream and maintained a paper route.

After attending ISU, Mike made the brave decision to move to California, lured by the prospects of working with his uncle on the modifications of an old Grumman Widgeon seaplane — a plan that did not come to fruition, but, nonetheless, resulted in a new adventurous life in the West. In CA, Mike worked in various technology-related jobs on the California Central Coast, including at Point Mugu Naval Base and later in Santa Barbara. Eventually, Mike moved to Long Beach, CA, to work as a flight test engineer for McDonnell Douglas Aircraft, working on notable industry-changing projects such as the DC-9 and DC-10 aircraft. In 1967, Mike married Leoma Carr, a McDonnell Douglas co-worker. They had two children, Jennifer and Scott.