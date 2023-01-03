May 17, 1947-December 28, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Michael Mike Johnson, 75, of Clear Lake, IA passed away unexpectedly on December 28th, 2022 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Arlington, TX.

Mike was born on May 17, 1947, son of Ellis Tim and Mary Johnson. He attended St. Joseph and Newman High School before graduating from Mason City High School in 1966.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1966 and served on the U.S.S. Constellation in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1970. Shortly thereafter, he began working with his father at Johnson Sanitary Products in Mason City, IA.

In 1971, Mike met the love of his life, Donna Kofoed. They married on April 22, 1972. To this union, three children were born: Eric, Sean, and Lindsay. In 1977, Mike and Donna purchased Johnson Sanitary Products and Mike remained owner for 43 years before his retirement.

Mike’s three main passions in life were his family, traveling the world, and music! All of which he committed to fervently, resulting in many amazing memories and experiences for family and friends. In relationships with people, his actions often spoke louder than his words. If he ever gave you anything, made you a drink, offered to pay for a meal or initiated a conversation, know that he cared about you.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna; his children, Eric and Susan Johnson of St Michael, MN, Sean and Heather Johnson of Ankeny, IA, and Lindsay and Jon Prieskorn of Arlington, TX; his grandchildren, Connor and Quinn Johnson, and Riley Johnson; his brother, Thomas Johnson; and sisters, Anne Foster and Marilee Johnson and Jan Marlor; brothers-in-law, David and Kay Kofoed and Dennis Kofoed and Susan Hargis; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Tim and Mary Johnson; parents-in-law, Louis and Terry Kofoed; sister-in-law, Carol Johnson’ and granddaughter, Isabella Johnson.

Burial & celebration of life will be held at a later date.