Michael "Mike" Johnson

December 28, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Michael Mike Johnson 75, of Clear Lake, IA passed away unexpectedly on December 28th, 2022 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Arlington, TX.

Internment of his cremains will take place on June 10th 2023, at 10:30 A.M. at Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City, IA with military honors.

An open-house celebration of Mikes' life will be June 10th 2023, at the Clear Lake, IA VFW from 1 to 3 P.M. Casual attire is requested.