Michael 'Mike' Douglas Damm

While Mike and Julie later divorced, they would remain friends for the rest of his life. Mike moved to Mason City, IA, and started as a Senior Client Service Associate at Principal Financial. In 2009, he met Susan Wiley at a golf fundraiser and they have danced and laughed together ever since. She has lovingly cared for Mike through his long illness.

In 2011, Mike found out that he had cancer and would battle multiple surgeries, bouts of radiation, and chemotherapy for almost a decade while remaining DammStrong. He never lost his belief in Jesus Christ nor his enjoyment of life. His mother, Viola Damm, died in 2005 from cancer. In late 2018, his father, Emil Jr, took a turn for the worse and died soon after Christmas, but while it hurt to lose him, Mike was happy that his parents were back together in heaven. Unfortunately, in March of 2019, his first son Nicholas had a stroke and passed to join them soon after in April. This was a crushing blow to Mike as children should never die before their parents.

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, at St. Mary's Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, Mike Damm's fight against cancer ended, and the tremendous pain that he endured was released at his passing. He was with his son, Nathan; his special friend, Susan; and Nathan's mother, Julie.