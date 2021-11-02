Michael Lynn Mechem

March 12, 1948-October 29, 2021

CLARION-Michael Lynn Mechem, 73, Clarion, died at home on Friday, October 29, 2021. Mike was born March 12, 1948, in Clarion, Iowa, to Lynn and Inez (Hagen) Mechem.

Memorial services for Michael Mechem will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion with Reverend Mike Gudka officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

Mike grew up on the family farm south of Clarion in Lincoln township, resided in Clarion his entire life and attended grades K-12 in Clarion, graduating in 1966. He truly loved growing up on the farm. His daily chores included feeding horses, tending to cattle, scooping silage, and always being outside with his dad. On Saturday mornings, Mike watched his favorite show: The Roy Rogers Show. Immediately after the show, Mike reenacted the show with his pony Trigger. Mike and his dad were regular attendees on Brushy Creek Trail rides and the weekly sale at the Eagle Grove Sale Barn. He graduated from Iowa Central Community College with a degree in Elevator and Farm Supply Management in 1969, and then managed the elevator at Stonega, Iowa.

Mike married Susan Lizbeth Gaarder on July 9, 1972. Their honeymoon was an overnight trail ride to the Continental Divide; the head wrangler prepared freshly-caught walleye for breakfast! Sue and Mike lived on a farm in Grant Township, raising corn, beans, and hogs; they pursued their lifelong passion of farming and took great pride in building their 43-year farming operation.

In 1988, Sue and Mike moved into town, which made them, as Mike would say, “townies.” Being a husband and a dad were the most important things in his life, teaching his daughters Amanda and Kim life-long values: a strong work ethic, honesty, and “doing things right the first time;” everyone walked beans, rode the bean bar, and mowed farmyards. Mike was also a loving “girl dad,” taking the girls and their friends shopping for hours, while he read and napped in the car. Attending 4-H style shows, State Fair working exhibits, and supporting Amanda's and Kim's school events, Mike offered his home as a comical sanctuary for all their friends, be a guiding parent for everyone, often with memorable one liners.

Mike, Meech that is, enjoyed daily coffee with his friends, was an active member of Ruritans, a huge ISU fan, booster for Clarion-Goldfield schools and a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church. His favorite pastimes were playing cards, gathering with friends and family, grilling and enjoying Sue's cooking, attending muscle car shows, and attending the Iowa State Fair, watching the beef shows and horse shows. Grandpa Mike loved his grandchildren. Ana and Evelyn loved riding the gator, playing games, laughing and enjoying all of Grandpa's snacks and toys at the farm. Preston and Parker loved to work and play at the farm while riding in Grandpa's truck and talking about life, like deciding who made the best grilled hamburger- Grandpa Mike or B Bops. Mike was a caring grandpa and best friend to his grandchildren.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Sue; daughter Amanda (Todd) Shoemaker and their children Anabella and Evelyn; daughter Kim (Paul) Gniadecki and their children Preston and Parker; and sister Holle (Dennis) Smith; many nieces and nephews; and a host of family, friends, and coffee buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents Lynn and Inez Mechem.

In lieu of flowers and other customary remembrances, Michael's family suggests memorial donations may be directed to the Wright County Fair or St. Croix Hospice and sent to their attention, c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 363, Clarion, Iowa, 50525.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233