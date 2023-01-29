Michael Lee Hamilton

December 19, 1961-January 18, 2023

MASON CITY-Michael Lee Hamilton, age 61 passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at his home in Mason City, IA.

A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Salvation Army, 747 Village Green Dr, Mason City, IA.

Mike was born December 19, 1961 in Cedar Rapids, IA son of Larry E. & Betty J. (Arduser) Hamilton. In 1980 he graduated from East High School in Waterloo. Mike became a father on Christmas Day, 1984 when Lisa gave birth to Jennifer. In 1990 he was united in marriage to Angie Nickels, and they were blessed with three children: Samantha, Zachary, and Magnum Hamilton.

In 2004 Mike moved to Mason City where he worked at the Northwest Steakhouse and enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army.

Mike was a huge sports fan, football in particular. He loved watching the Vikings play. He also enjoyed fishing, reading, and playing chess.

Mike's Christian faith was an essential part of his life. He loved the Lord and relied on him daily. Even though he will be missed he is finally home with our Creator.

Mike is survived by his four children: Jennifer Moline of Waterloo, IA; Samantha Hamilton of Iowa Falls, IA; Zachary (Lauren) Hamilton of Kennesaw, GA; Magnum Hamilton of Ames, IA, grandson Zaiden Hamilton; and brother Todd Hamilton. He is also survived by his former spouse, many aunts, uncles, cousins and several friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Betty Jean Hamilton; brother Ted Hamilton; and grandparents.