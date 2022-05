Michael L. Halverson

January 11, 1950-May 8, 2022

GARNER-Michael L. Halverson, 72, of Garner passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Rev. Eric Weaver officiating.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 11th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com