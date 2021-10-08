Michael L. Bullock
February 28, 1949-September 21, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Michael Bullock of Clear Lake, age 72, passed away, due to complications of his cancer treatment. He leaves behind two daughters, Damea Daniel of California and Kasmin Jordan of Des Moines. A brother Marty and sister Sandy and all of their family. A special friend Donna, his significant other, who cared for him for thirteen years through the good and the bad times. Michael served his country and enlisted in the army at the age of seventeen. Michael lived a very active life, he was a man of many talents. For those who knew him, he was a caring, giving and loving man. He would give the homeless his shirt, medicine to cure the sick children and comfort for many animals. But Michael struggled with his disease every day, but always loved those who were true to him. We celebrate his life on Saturday October 16, at the residence of a true friend David DeBell at one o'clock. Here he will be set free from all of his pain.
