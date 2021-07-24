Michael Joseph “Mike” Frein

Mike was born on August 28,1956 the son of Harry and Joanne (Koenigsfeld) Frein of Mason City. He was a graduate of Mason City High School. In his early twenties he married Kelleen McCray. Together the couple had one son, Lucas. Though they later divorced, the couple remained friends. Before retiring, Mike spent 38 years working as a Traveling Salesman at Valley News Company. He was a long time member of the Holy Family Catholic Church.

Kindness and honesty were something that came easily to Mike. He was the first to do anything for anyone, never asking for anything in return nor ever complaining about it. Seldom did he go somewhere without someone knowing him, if they didn't they would before he left. Mike was an observant man, always looking at the sky or his outdoor cameras his son had set up for him. He loved nature, hunting, fishing, spending time on the farm, and predicting when storms were on their way. Mike often did what he called “slidin”, meaning he was going to be road tripping on all back roads just for the fun of it.