Michael Joseph “Mike” Frein
August 28,1956-July 21, 2021
MASON CITY-Michael Joseph “Mike” Frein, 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the IOOF Home in Mason City, IA.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30am, Monday, July 26, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City with the Rev. Jake Dunne, Celebrant. Inurnment will be held following the service at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, IA.
Visitation will be from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. A Vigil Scriptural Wake service will also be held at 3:30pm concluding the visitation.
Mike was born on August 28,1956 the son of Harry and Joanne (Koenigsfeld) Frein of Mason City. He was a graduate of Mason City High School. In his early twenties he married Kelleen McCray. Together the couple had one son, Lucas. Though they later divorced, the couple remained friends. Before retiring, Mike spent 38 years working as a Traveling Salesman at Valley News Company. He was a long time member of the Holy Family Catholic Church.
Kindness and honesty were something that came easily to Mike. He was the first to do anything for anyone, never asking for anything in return nor ever complaining about it. Seldom did he go somewhere without someone knowing him, if they didn't they would before he left. Mike was an observant man, always looking at the sky or his outdoor cameras his son had set up for him. He loved nature, hunting, fishing, spending time on the farm, and predicting when storms were on their way. Mike often did what he called “slidin”, meaning he was going to be road tripping on all back roads just for the fun of it.
Family was the most important thing in Mike's life. He loved every moment he had with his loved ones. Whether it was playing video games with his grandson or sharing some of his favorite memories, he cherished them all. Friends and loved ones are truly going to miss his sense of humor, the way he showed unconditional love, and or just the way he made everyone welcome. Mike was a great man, and the world will be a different place without his presence everyday.
Those left to cherish memories of Mike are his son, Lucas (Colleen) Frein; grandson, Johnathan Frein; siblings, Chuck (Julie) Frein, Randy (Tina) Frein, and Carole (Ryan) Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Michael is preceded in death by both his parents; his niece, Katie, and his nephew, Adam.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA 50401 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
