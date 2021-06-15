Michael John Garvey

July 28, 1961-June 10, 2021

WATERLOO-Michael John Garvey, 59, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home.

He was born July 28, 1961, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of William T. and Jean A. Reindl Garvey. He attended the North Central Schools in Manly.

Survived by: sister, Irene (John) Elbert of Cedar Falls; brother, Brian (Ramona) Garvey of Orange City, IA; two aunts, Rita (Ronald) Grimm of Cedar Falls and Karen (George) Baker of Santa Maria, CA; nephew, Cory (Jenelle) Elbert of Denver, CO and niece, Rachel Elbert of Rochester, MN. Preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Mary Irene Murphy Reindl, Agnes C. Reindl and Vance J. Reindl; paternal grandparents, Nellie Garvey Fish and Daniel Garvey; and aunt, Lavonne Reindl.

Michael enjoyed sports, long walks, music, and spending time with family and friends.

Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment 1 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, Manly, IA. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time, with a 9:40 a.m. Rosary. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com