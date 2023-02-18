Michael James “Mike” Kellar

October 6, 1972-February 14, 2023

STORY CITY-Michael James “Mike” Kellar, 50, of Story City, IA, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Story County Medical Center in Nevada, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00AM, Monday, February 20, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church 428 W Walnut St, Manly, IA 50456.

Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 7:00PM, Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E Spring St, Manly, IA 50456

Mike was born October 6, 1972, in Mason City, IA, son of James (Wendy) Kellar and Jackie (Vince) Murphy. He graduated from North Central High School with the class of 1992. He went into the Heating and Cooling business and thrived working there. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had a heart made of gold and loved his friends and family deeply.

Mike is survived by his children, Zack Kellar and Anna Blair; grandchildren Mateo and Kehlani Blair; significant other, Billie Jo Schmidt; parents, James (Wendy) and Jackie (Vince); siblings, Heather Winters, Brent Murphy, and Heather Murphy; and many other beloved friends and extended family.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lloyd and Kathryn Kellar, and Harold and Lois Cooper; and uncle, Jim Cooper.

