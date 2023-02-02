January 31, 2023
GARNER-Michael J. Ringham, 69, of Garner passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Des Moines.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Evangelical Free Church in Britt. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Evangelical Free Church in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.cataldofuneralhome.com