Michael J. Lerdal

  • 0

Michael J. Lerdal

August 18, 1965-May 22, 2022

THORNTON-Michael J. Lerdal, 56, of Thornton was born August 18, 1965, to Ken and Shirley Lerdal, and passed away May 22, 2022 after battling cancer. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home is serving the family.

He graduated from Meservey-Thornton High School in 1983 and worked on various construction crews. He enjoyed crosswords, fishing, gambling and was an avid Cowboys fan.

He is survived by siblings: Terry (Deb) Lerdal, Jan (Danny) Cantrell, Judy Lerdal, sister-in-law: Barb Lerdal, Thornton, nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.

He is preceded by his parents, sister Linda and brother Roger.

Counsellwoodleyfuneralhome.com.

